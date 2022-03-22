WhatsApp is Finally Rolling Out Message Reactions to Beta Users

It has been common knowledge for some time that WhatsApp is working on message reactions and now, the feature is finally here since the Meta-owned messaging app is now pushing the feature out.

According to a tip from WABetaInfo, we have news that the company is now rolling out the message reactions to some Android beta testers running version 2.22.8.3 of the app. According to the tip, users will be able to choose from six reactions, you will get the option to like, love, laugh, surprise, and thank-react to the messages that you have received.

Here’s the List of Samsung Galaxy Devices Getting Android 13

You Can Finally React to Messages on WhatsApp

The source has also mentioned that this new release is limited at the moment but did mention that everyone should be able to see the message reactions. There is no word on whether this feature is limited to group chats, individual chats, or both.

This is how the WhatsApp message reactions would work.

For those wondering, this is just one of many new features that WhatsApp has been working and we have seen a lot of new feature drops. Some of the notable features include a sticker creator, the ability to preview voice notes before sending them, encrypted backup options, and more.

If you are not running the latest beta version of WhatsApp, you can head over to the Play Store and enroll in the beta program. Alternatively, you can sideload the app on your phone through various websites that provide APKs for you to sideload.

Do you think message reaction is a feature that you have been waiting for as a WhatsApp user? What other features would you like to access? Let us know in the comments below.