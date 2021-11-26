Here is How WhatsApp Message Reactions Will Work

It has only been a while since we heard about message reactions coming to WhatsApp, honestly, a feature that a lot of us have been wanting for some time. The report arrived from ever so trusted WABetaInfo but at that time, there was not a lot of information available on how this feature is going to work. Sure, users would be able to react to messages with an emoji, but what would be the extent or freedom.

We have now received more information about message reactions thanks to WABetaInfo. This time around, we have a better idea of how it is going to work. For starters, the source reveals that these message reactions will be available in both individual chats and group chats, meaning that they are not going to be anonymous.

Message Reactions on WhatsApp is a Much Awaited but Limited Functionality

However, the interesting part here is that the source has mentioned that users will only be able to react to a message once and also the fact that there are only six emojis to choose from. So, for those who were hoping for a wider variety of reactions available or even custom reactions to be available, there is some disappointment. However, considering how this feature is not officially out there, WhatsApp might change their mind altogether.

As you can see in the screenshot above, users will be able to view all the reactions to messages or filter them by a specific emoji, a feature that we have already seen on Facebook.

You should also know that at the moment, there is no release date for the message reactions but the source did claim that it is in development for both iOS and Android versions of the app.

It is important to know that WhatsApp is not the first app to receive. The Facebook app has had this for as long as we can remember, and other messaging apps such as Slack and Discord are also using reactions for some time now.