For consumers who need to accelerate their productivity and protect their valuable content without compromising style, Western Digital today introduced the new WD brand My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB. With a sleek, compact metal design and blazing fast speeds powered by NVMe technology, the new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access, and protect the content that matters.

Western Digital Releases My Passport SSDs With Up To 2 TB Capacities - Nearly Twice As Fast As The Last Generation With Equally Reliable Storage

Now more than ever, consumers are looking to empower their productivity by keeping their files and increasingly large content libraries with them. Creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive, saving time to do more. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, professionals can reliably store their data on this drive.

WD's My Passport SSD is designed from the ground up to provide reliable performance and a touch of luxury, inside and out. The bold metal design is both stylish and durable. It feels great in the hand and fits comfortably in a bag or pocket, enabling consumers to bring their content wherever life takes them and keep productivity flowing. Available in a range of modern colors, including Gray, Blue, Red, and Gold, consumers can choose the drive that best fits their style.

The My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is now available in the 500GB and 1TB capacities in Gray worldwide at select e-tailers and retailers, with additional colors and capacities available later this year. The new drive has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price in the U.S. of $119.99/500GB and $189.99/1TB, respectively.