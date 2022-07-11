Menu
Company

Sony and Western Digital Reveal the First PlayStation 5 Licensed SSDs

Ule Lopez
Jul 11, 2022
Sony PlayStation

Storage expansions for consoles are honestly a necessity with how big some games get. Some of PlayStation 5’s titles also require enormous storage space, sometimes even breaching 100GB needed, like Gran Turismo 7, or a full install of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War eating nearly 225GB. Sony, in the past, has enabled players to add their own M.2 SSDs to the console to alleviate this.

Today, from Western Digital and Sony, comes the first officially licensed SSD for the PlayStation 5, the SN850 NVMe. Sporting various PlayStation logos on the device itself, this solid-state drive is meant to be specifically compatible with the PlayStation 5. These come in two variations, 1TB and 2TB respectively.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Sony Aims for the Esports Crowd as It Wants to Become the ‘Nike of Gaming Gear’

These solid slate drives expand your console’s effective storage capacity, as it’s meant to, but again, with games as big as the ones above, how effective that’ll be will ultimately depend on the game sizes themselves. These two SSDs also have price tags attached to them, and the 1TB version of the SN850 will run you about $169.99 USD, and the 2TB version will be $279.99 USD.

PlayStation 5 Western Digital SSD

The SN850 for PS5 is (obviously) designed for the PlayStation 5, and the product specifications state that it’s not intended for network-attached storage (NAS for short) or server-oriented functions. You’ll also have to update your PS5 to a specific version (21.02-04.00.00) or later to even use the thing, so you’ll need to do a bit of updating before you can use this storage expansion.

Installing the SSD comes in the form of opening the console. With your system shut down and unplugged, you remove the side panel and unscrew the SSD expansion slot. You then socket the drive in there, close and re-screw the cover back on, and replace the side panel that you removed. Powering on the console will now prompt you with instructions to format your SSD, and then it’s ready for use.

Both versions of Western Digital’s SN850 NVMe for PS5 are currently out of stock, but you can ask to be alerted if it’s restocked.

Products mentioned in this post

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
USD 41
Gran Turismo 7
USD 59

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order