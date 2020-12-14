Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Rips it Up in First Uncut Gameplay Footage

In early 2017 developer Cyanide (Call of Cthulhu) announced they were working on a game based on the classic Werewolf: The Apocalypse table-top RPG, but they’ve been very elusive about showing the game ever since. We finally got to see some very-heavily-edited footage this summer, but it didn’t give a provide a particularly clear indication of how the game would play. Well, with its release date only a couple months away, we finally have some uncut gameplay footage of Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood in action. Check it out for yourself, below.

A bit of a mixed bag – transitioning between your human, wolf, and werewolf forms is very fluid, and combat looks solid, but the game’s visuals and environments are pretty bland. Here’s a bit more detail about the three forms you’ll be playing as in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood:

- This is the main form you will make use of for anything related to social interaction, hacking computers, and stealth kills. You can quietly get the jump on enemies, perform silent takedowns, or pick off an enemy from afar with your crossbow. With some handy upgrades, you can also use the crossbow to disable electrical systems. The Wolf or “Lupus” Form - As a human, sometimes there are places you just can’t get into. It’s these times where you’ll be grateful for the speed and agility of the wolf. The Wolf form will help you navigate through vents and move rapidly between cover to avoid being detected by the guards. Speed and agility are the name of the game, and it’s just as valuable when you’re trying to take a stealthy approach.

- As a human, sometimes there are places you just can’t get into. It’s these times where you’ll be grateful for the speed and agility of the wolf. The Wolf form will help you navigate through vents and move rapidly between cover to avoid being detected by the guards. Speed and agility are the name of the game, and it’s just as valuable when you’re trying to take a stealthy approach. The Werewolf or “Crinos” Form - This is the form that everyone immediately thinks about when you hear the word “Werewolf”. These towering beasts are powerful creatures, capable of devastating acts of carnage. A Crinos is the ultimate combat machine, and if infiltration fails, it’s time to go big or go home. The Crinos also has two different combat stances, each suitable for different situations. In Agile Stance, you can perform fast attacks and move quickly between enemies. This comes especially handy when you need to get closer to ranged enemies, or when cornered. Heavy Stance sacrifices agility for better strength and resistance, but it’s a chance worth taking to quickly dispose of basic foes and break the guard of tougher enemies.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 on February 4, 2021.