Weird West Gets the 2022 Delays Started, Will Now Come Out in March

2022 hopefully won’t be as bad as 2021 when it comes to video game delays, but you should probably still brace yourself for a lot of slipping and sliding release dates. Case in point, Weird West, slated to be one of the first significant games of 2022 with an early-January release date, has been delayed. According to developer WolfEye Studios, it seems Weird West was a little too weird, and they’re going to need a few more months to iron out some “wonky” issues.

Weird West is incredible (according to beta testers) but needs some wonky moments ironed out (also according to beta testers)!@WolfEyeGames have made something special and we want you all to have the best experience at launch. March 31 | PC, PS4, XB1, Game Pass pic.twitter.com/ebU7roUE8G — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 22, 2021

According to Arkane Studios, and later WolfEye Studios, founder Raphael Colantonio the game is having some problems with the way its various “immersive sim” elements are working together.

The game is being tested in a private beta, and they're having a blast, however, we want to iron out a few [things]. We have a long history of making immersive sims, and all know how great those games can be when it all comes together. Every player has their own experience, and there's so many things that can happen. And some of those things can be great, and some of those things can not be so great. So, we want to deliver best experience possible.

Haven’t been keeping up with Weird West? Do check out Wccftech’s full interview with the game’s developers, as well as the following official description…

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own. Weird West: Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.

Weird West arrives on PC, Xbox One (including Xbox Game Pass), and PS4 on March 31. The game will also be playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.