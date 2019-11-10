Weekly Roundup – Top Posts of the Week
AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Launching Early 2020 & Zen 3 on Track, CEO Confirms
The roll-out will start out with the company's next generation Ryzen 4000 series mobile parts, which AMD plans to debut inside a plethora of new notebooks at CES in January next year.
Intel Claims Xeon Cascade Lake-AP 56 Core CPU Up To 84% Faster Than AMD’s 64 Core EPYC Rome 7742 in Real-World HPC Benchmarks
The benchmarks which Intel claims are representative of 'real-world' performance in the HPC segment compare Intel's 2S (dual socket) Xeon Platinum 9282 versus AMD's EPYCX 7742 (also in a dual-socket configuration).
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER Rumored To Launch In Early 2020 As Next-Gen Ampere GPUs Delayed
There's some interesting information surrounding both the Turing based GeForce RTX and the next-gen Ampere GPUs from NVIDIA.
AMD Custom Power Plan Boosts Turbo Speeds Of Ryzen 3000 CPUs By 250MHz, Up To 4.6GHz Now Possible On Ryzen 9 3900X!
This is absolutely insane considering turbo clocks are usually pretty much fixed across processors and AMD users will suddenly be able to get much higher performance per dollar for parts that they have already purchased.
Samsung Is Shutting Down Its Custom CPU Core Department; Will License ARM’s Performance Cores for Future SoCs
For the longest time, Samsung’s Exynos range of chipsets continued to attain the second position when pitted against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family in performance benchmarks.
NETFLIX Evaluating Replacing Intel With AMD EPYC Processors, Single EPYC Compared To Dual Socket Xeon
The setup that Netflix is using right now is a mix of Broadwell and Skyalake/Cascade Lake Xeons.
Keanu Reeves Loved Cyberpunk 2077 So Much He Had His Character’s ‘Screen Time’ Doubled
A release on Google Stadia has been confirmed as well, with some analysts very bullish about the game's sales performance, pointing out that it could sell up to 20 million units in the first year.
