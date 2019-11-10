Weekly Roundup – Top Posts of the Week

We are back with our weekly roundup of top posts where we list the most read, shared, and commented posts of the week.

The roll-out will start out with the company's next generation Ryzen 4000 series mobile parts, which AMD plans to debut inside a plethora of new notebooks at CES in January next year.

The benchmarks which Intel claims are representative of 'real-world' performance in the HPC segment compare Intel's 2S (dual socket) Xeon Platinum 9282 versus AMD's EPYCX 7742 (also in a dual-socket configuration).

There's some interesting information surrounding both the Turing based GeForce RTX and the next-gen Ampere GPUs from NVIDIA.

This is absolutely insane considering turbo clocks are usually pretty much fixed across processors and AMD users will suddenly be able to get much higher performance per dollar for parts that they have already purchased.

For the longest time, Samsung’s Exynos range of chipsets continued to attain the second position when pitted against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family in performance benchmarks.

The setup that Netflix is using right now is a mix of Broadwell and Skyalake/Cascade Lake Xeons.

A release on Google Stadia has been confirmed as well, with some analysts very bullish about the game's sales performance, pointing out that it could sell up to 20 million units in the first year.

