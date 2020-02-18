watchOS 6.1.3 Released for Apple Watch with Critical Bug Fixes – Download Now

Today, Apple has seen fit to release its latest watchOS 6.1.3 for all supported Apple Watch models. The update focus on fixing critical bugs along with performance improvements that were not addressed in the previous build of watchOS. The update focuses on fixing the issue that prevented notifications for irregular heart rhythm. Let's see what else does the new build has in store for users.

Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.3 With Critical Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released watchOS 6.1.3 to the public which fixes a critical bug pertaining to health-related features. The update fixes a bug that disallowed the Apple Watch to show irregular heart rhythm notification. Users with compatible Apple Watch models can update right now to get the latest build installed.

As for what else is part of the update is unclear at this stage as it is too early to ask. We will let developers tinker with the new build in an attempt to discover new features if there are any. You can read the entire changelog here:

“This update includes improvements and bug fixes, including a fix for an issue that prevented the irregular heart rhythm notification from working as expected for Apple Watch owners in Iceland. Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222“

In order to update, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap on General > Software Update.

watchOS 5.3.5 Also Released

Apart from watchOS 6.1.3, Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.5 for users still resting on iOS 12. Users can update their Apple Watch through the same mechanism.

We will let you guys know what the new update has in store as soon as it is discovered. Have you updated your Apple Watch yet? Let us know in the comments.