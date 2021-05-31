We are less than a day away from NVIDIA's official Computex 2021 keynote where the company is planning to make several announcements in the gaming and enterprise segment. Tune in with us to watch all those announcements live here.

Watch The NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Live Here Featuring GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti & Several Other Announcements

We know from NVIDIA's previous teaser that the company will be announcing brand new graphics cards at its Computex 2021 keynote. These include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. In addition to these, NVIDIA's SVP of GeForce, Jeff Fisher along with NVIDIA's Head of Enterprise Computing, Manuvir Das, will be making several other announcements specific to their segments.

In its most recent teaser trailer, NVIDIA has showcased the GeForce RTX 30 Ti series graphics cards once again but along with them, the GeForce Twitter channel also provided a glimpse of AAA titles that are expected to utilize NVIDIA's gaming technologies and we can also expect a laptop specific announcement. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti are definitely going to be a highlight of the event but we couldn't rule out the possibility of other big surprises from the green team. As always, it's better to have your popcorn ready as we will be getting back-to-back keynotes from all three major brands.

We may also get an update on the supply front where the company has been facing severe issues to meet the demand for several months now and the insane price gouging that retailers have been doing across the globe with no end in sight.

The NVIDIA Computex 2021 keynote will go live at 10:00 PM (Pacific Daylight Time / UTC -7) on the 31st of May. We will be updating this page and also providing you with the latest updates from the event when it begins.



