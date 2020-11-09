A new Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay video has surfaced, showing off Xbox Series S Ray Tracing in action, and the results are quite impressive for a $299 console.

The Xbox Series X and Series S both support DirectX Ray Tracing, although the Series S renders games in a lower resolution than its higher-priced sibling. The price difference between Microsoft's next-gen? USD 200, and that’s quite a lot. So how does Ray Tracing actually look on Microsoft’s lower-end console? Senior editor at The Verge, Tom Warren, has now uploaded a new video to YouTube, showing off Series S’s Ray Tracing capabilities in Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion, and we’re impressed. The footage shows Legion running on the Series S upscaled to 4K resolution and 30fps. As noted by Warren, HDR has been disabled for capture purposes.

The footage also contains some footage of Legion running on the Xbox Series X with Ray Tracing enabled in 4K resolution and 30fps. We’ve also included an additional Legion Xbox Series X video.

For a console that retails for $299, the results are impressive, to say the least. In fact, the game might well look better on Microsoft’s console than the title running on PC setups twice the price of the Series S.

The Xbox Series S launches alongside the Xbox Series X globally tomorrow. Be sure to read the console reviews from our own Dave Aubrey (Xbox Series S) and Kai Powell (Xbox Series X). A small part of Dave’s Xbox Series S review has been included below.

"But again, that's not really the point, is it? When buying an Xbox Series S you're not looking for 4K visuals that will blow your mind like nothing ever has done before - instead, you're looking for an affordable way to buy into the next-generation of gaming, to future-proof your entertainment center, as I said earlier. And for that, the Xbox Series S is very compelling. It's cheap, affordable, and will at the very least run the games you want to play for years to come. When something truly next-gen appears on Microsoft consoles, it will come to Xbox Series S, and that's all you really need to know."

