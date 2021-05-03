Watch Dogs: Legion Adds New Solo and Co-op Missions, Operatives, and More Tomorrow

Watch Dogs: Legion is now on solid footing following the launch of its promised online modes, and now Ubisoft is delivering the first of what should be a regular series of content updates. Watch Dogs: Legion Update 1 (Title Update 4.0) drops tomorrow and includes both free and paid season pass content, including new missions, a major playable hero, co-op operatives and missions, and more. Check out a trailer for the update, below.

Here’s the new free content included in the update:

Single-player campaign 2 new Operatives: the DJ & the First Responder

Operative Customization: players can customize their Operatives’ hair and body art

5 new Operative abilities

Pickpocket: Operatives can earn currency on each takedown Second Wind: Operatives quickly regain health when defeating enemies Wanted: Albion or Clan Kelley enemies will attack upon detection anywhere in London Hoarder: Operatives can loot and carry more ammo Stuntman: Operatives take less damage from falls, explosions and collisions with vehicles

Online mode 3 Co-op Missions: In “Dysfunction,” a pair of mysterious Clan Kelley hackers, known only as the Cousins, have laid London’s court systems low in a DDoS attack, demanding as ransom the dismissal of all cases against Kelley family members. In “Meltdown,” Clan Kelley has killed four Tidis employees at Southwark Incinerator. Bagley believes Clan Kelley has bought an experimental plasma weapon, which has a half-life so short it’s only detectable in a body for a short time after death. In “Repossession,” Albion has a cache of data drives belonging to the original DedSec, and they plan to use the drives to pinpoint the location of active DedSec Operatives.

5 new solo Assignments

2 Co-op Gadgets: Guardian Drone: A Tidis Guardian Drone that escorts and supports nearby Operatives Point Defense Drones: A throwable device that deploys a cloud of drones to block incoming fire



And here’s the new content for season pass holders:

A new playable hero character, Mina Sidhu : Once a test subject, Mina Sidhu now wields the power of mind control and can take full control of an enemy with her Mind Control Device, the OMNI Optik. She is also equipped with a Mental Blast that can disrupt nearby enemies.

: Once a test subject, Mina Sidhu now wields the power of mind control and can take full control of an enemy with her Mind Control Device, the OMNI Optik. She is also equipped with a Mental Blast that can disrupt nearby enemies. A new DedSec Stories mission, Swipe Right: In this new single-player mission, DedSec discovers that someone in London is conspiring with an Egyptian minister to sell off the country’s antiquities, with the money going to fund violent insurgents.

Ubisoft has also provided an update on when more Watch Dogs: Legion content is coming – a free update including more PvP modes and a new Tactical Op will arrive at the end of May. Meanwhile, the big story expansion featuring Aiden Pearce will arrive in late June and the Assassin’s Creed crossover will happen sometime in August.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Title Update 4.0 arrives tomorrow (May 4).