Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 3.20 Being Deployed Across PS5/PS4, XSX/XSS/XO and Stadia In Preparation of New Online Mode

Ubisoft is today rolling out Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 3.20 across consoles and Stadia, which includes platform-specific fixes.

The new update is being released in preparation for today’s new Online Mode, which has been delayed on PC. The update weighs in at roughly 10GB on PS4 and 2.3GB on PS5, whereas Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players are required to download 19GB of data. The new Legion Online mode will unlock on consoles and Stadia tomorrow, Tuesday, at 7 AM PT, 10 AM ET, 4 PM CET.

In addition to platform-specific fixes, including a fix for an issue that caused graphical corruption on Xbox Series X|S, the new title update also packs bug fixes for Legion’s single-player campaign alongside general game improvements. Down below you’ll find the official release notes for the title update.

Global Fixed an issue that caused several masks to go missing from players’ wardrobes after TU3.0.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing an operative swap in specific areas of the open world.

Fixed an issue that would cause placeholder text to be displayed for inactive operatives when inspecting them while in a restricted area.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when ray tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting a tab in the in-game store. Ubisoft Connect Fixed an issue that would prevent a notification to appear when completing time limited challenges. PlayStation 5 Fixed an issue that could cause buildings in the open world to become temporarily invisible. No more hide and seek! Stadia Fixed an issue that could cause security cameras and lasers to trigger an alarm on operatives with uniformed access.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using the Deep Profiler while having menu narration enabled. Xbox Series X/S Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when accessing the different categories in the in-game store.

Fixed several issues that could cause graphical corruptions to occur.

Watch Dogs Legion is available globally now for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Luna, and Stadia.