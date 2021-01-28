Watch Dogs Legion Update 3.0 Improves Stability, Fixes Multiple Issues

A new Watch Dogs Legion update is now available on PC, introducing stability improvements, bug fixes, and more.

Update 3.0, introduced a series of global fixes for all versions of the game as well as some PC specific fixes, which you can check out below.

Implemented various quality of life improvements for the User Interface on PC, including several fixes to unclickable option buttons.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when deleting a save file.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when the game was booted in DirectX 12 mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when changing any option in the gameplay tab from the main menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the main menu after completing a mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash after exiting the benchmark in the Video settings menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when attempting to hack a person or vehicle.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when a player's last operative is downed with Permadeath enabled.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect default quality pre-set was being selected for AMD 6 series graphics cards.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to select any Data Menu app while using a Tobii device.

Fixed an issue where pressing the "Continue" button would always launch the first save slot even if the player had a more recent save in a different slot.

Fixed an issue where MSI Ambient Link would not engage until quitting to main menu and continuing a game.

Fixed an issue where a black screen would appear when interacting with a tube station and simultaneously hacking a security camera.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash due to an engine bug.

Fixed an issue that would cause FPS drops and stuttering on some PC specifications.

Fixed an issue where the player's operative state would not be saved if the game was exited while on a forced operative swap screen (Such as when the operative died, arrested, passed out or injured).

Fixed an issue where the game screen would go black after enabling HDR.

Fixed an issue where the game displayed various graphical artifacts when launching the game for the first time after enabling HDR.

Fixed an issue where aim assist would have a wider area on higher resolution screens.

Fixed an issue where camera shake would still occur even when camera effects were turned off in the settings.

Fixed an issue where the photosharing feature would be unavailable on the borders of different boroughs.

Fixed an issue where the game could temporarily freeze when quitting to the main menu.

Fixed an issue where aim lock would not target valid objects during some missions.

Fixed an issue where options settings would not save if the texture resolution confirmation message is canceled in the Graphics Settings menu.

Fixed an issue where the game would not pause if the player was in the Gallery screen, and alt tabbed.

Fixed an issue where the menu music would stop playing after switching spoken languages.

Fixed an issue where Autodrive would automatically disable when the player hacked another vehicle.

Fixed an issue where vehicle headlights and shadows would intermittently disappear.

Fixed an issue where dynamic lighting was too strong with Tobii light adaptation.

Improved Tobii UI functionality on game HUD elements.

Fixed an issue with AMD video cards where visual artifacts were visible in game.

According to a post on the Watch Dogs Legion Official Forums, the update also introduces files that will be used for a closed technical service for the game's Online Mode. The post also mentions that this update will release on a yet to be confirmed release date on consoles.

The focus of the tech test is on service stability and ensuring a smooth Online Mode launch as our dev team gathers data from a larger sample size of players. We will keep you posted about when Title Update 3.0 is coming to consoles, but you might also see the changes mentioned below rolled into an update closer to the launch of the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode. We know you are very keen on learning about the exact launch date for the Online Mode of Watch Dogs: Legion and we will have more information coming to you soon

Watch Dogs Legion is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.