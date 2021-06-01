Watch Dogs Legion Patch 4.5 Adds 60FPS Mode on Next-Gen Consoles, Legion of the Dead Alpha on PC
Ubisoft announced the availability of Watch Dogs Legion Patch 4.5 on all platforms; the install size varies greatly (16-39GB) depending on your platform of choice.
There are a bunch of Watch Dogs Legion content additions for everyone, while next-generation consoles get a 60FPS performance mode and cross-family play; PC players, on the other hand, will get the Alpha of Legion of the Dead, a brand new standalone mode featuring zombies and rogue-lite gameplay elements.
New Tactical Op: Project Omni
Take on this intense, challenging Watch Dogs Legion content with 3 other players. DedSec infiltrates a secret project that is affecting people’s Optik devices throughout the city… only to find out that a mad doctor has been experimenting on people and has merged their brains with a neural network that he controls. He must be stopped.
Quality of Life updates:
- 60 FPS performance mode for next-gen consoles.
- Cross-family play is now enabled. Players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can now play together within their console family.
- Added loading screen hints for the HUD customization options.
- We've made several adjustments and optimizations to the start of the Single Player campaign. This will speed up some of the early areas and make it easier for new players to find their footing in our near-future London.
- HUD Display Presets
- Added a "Light" preset, which turns off a few of the most intrusive HUD elements
- Added an "Immersive" preset, which keeps only the most necessary information
Improved Operative Bio (Mission Memories)
- Added over 80 memories that will appear in an operative's bio when they complete various missions
New free Operative:
Helen will join your DedSec ranks on June 15th. She will be a free Operative available through the Watch Dogs Legion Premium Store!
Online mode:
- Season 2: New free reward track for the Online Mode:
A new reward track is now live for players in the Online Mode. Level up and earn exclusive cosmetics, ETO, Watch Dogs Credits and more!
- New reward track features 80 ranks of progression.
- Each influence reward is smaller than in Season 1 (8, vs 10), but overall, the season has significantly more Influence to earn.
- There are more cosmetic items to be earned compared to Season 1.
- Updated sound and visual effects when claiming rewards.
- New Daily Challenges have been added.
- Greatly expanded the set of Masks that can be found in Hotspots.
- Ability to profile other players.
- You are now able to profile other players in your session to view their stats.
- Slightly reduced overall difficulty of Co-op missions:
- You now have more time to revive a fallen teammate, increased by +5 seconds.
- You now have more time to locate the dead bodies in Meltdown, increased by +30 seconds.
- Increased HP for the backpack in Meltdown & Repossession missions, by +25%.
- Online mode buttons have received some polish.
