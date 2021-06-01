Watch Dogs Legion Patch 4.5 Adds 60FPS Mode on Next-Gen Consoles, Legion of the Dead Alpha on PC

Ubisoft announced the availability of Watch Dogs Legion Patch 4.5 on all platforms; the install size varies greatly (16-39GB) depending on your platform of choice.

There are a bunch of Watch Dogs Legion content additions for everyone, while next-generation consoles get a 60FPS performance mode and cross-family play; PC players, on the other hand, will get the Alpha of Legion of the Dead, a brand new standalone mode featuring zombies and rogue-lite gameplay elements.

Watch Dogs: Legion Getting 60fps Next-Gen Option, PvP Modes and Aiden Pearce DLC Delayed