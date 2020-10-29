Watch Dogs: Legion Day 1 Patch Improves Performance, More Hotfixes for Serious Bugs Coming

Watch Dogs: Legion is out today on current-gen systems, and Ubisoft is addressing some issues in day one update. Most notably, performance is being improved on PC (for those with RTX GPUs specifically) and PS4, and some various bugs and crashing issues have been cleaned up on all platforms. You can check out the notes for the hotfix, below.

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

This update is available now on Xbox One and PS4, and will hit PC on October 30. It should be mentioned, that it seems this update doesn’t seem to address a reported game-breaking bug in the Xbox One X version of the game, which caused the game to crash during a specific point in the “404” mission. Ubisoft has told the folks at Eurogamer that a hotfix for that issue is likely coming on October 30.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The Xbox Series X/S version will be available on November 10, and the PS5 version drops on November 12. You can check out Wccftech’s full review of the game here, and a few tips on how to be a good hacker, right here.