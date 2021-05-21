Watch Dogs: Legion Getting 60fps Next-Gen Option, PvP Modes and Aiden Pearce DLC Delayed

Due to the effects of COVID-19, developer Ubisoft Toronto has had to push back promised Watch Dogs: Legion content and features more than once, and well, they’re doing it again. Today, Ubisoft revealed a reshuffling of the Watch Dogs: Legion roadmap – the upcoming 4.5 update moves from May to early June, and certain features it was to contain, such as the new Invasion and Extraction PvP modes, are slipping all the way to August. Meanwhile, the big 5.0 update, which will introduce the anticipated Aiden-Pearce-starring Bloodline expansion, is moving from June to July.

Ah, but it’s not all delays and bad news! Watch Dogs: Legion’s June 4.5 update will now include a 60fps performance mode for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 (the game was locked to 30fps previously). Ubisoft is also adding limited crossplay for those within the same console family (so Xbox One can play with Xbox Series X and S and PS4 can play with PS5). Something called Resistance Mode has also been added to the roadmap without any further details – will be interesting to see what that’s about. Check out the new Legion roadmap below (click the image for full resolution).

Haven’t check out Watch Dogs: Legion yet? Wccftech’s Rosh Kelly found it to be innovative, but somewhat uninspired from a story perspective, in his full review…

Watch Dogs Legion is a great step forward for the series, with enough experimental new gameplay features to complement the familiar mechanics. London is incredible, and exploring it is an almost visceral experience. It's just a shame that the story doesn't hold the same familiarity that the map does.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. The game’s next big update (ver. 4.5) will drop on June 1.