Watch Dogs: Legion Online Multiplayer Pushed Back to 2021

Developer Ubisoft Toronto has officially confirmed that the online multiplayer update for Watch Dogs: Legion has been delayed to early 2021.

Previously, the update was set to go live on December 3. However, due to a desire to resolve issues with the game's single-player story mode, the difficult decision was made to postpone its debut. Publisher Ubisoft took to the official Watch Dogs: Legion website to explain the situation.

"As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021. This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

With that said, however, the game is getting Update 2.20 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia this week. It will add the much-needed manual Save Game option in addition to a variety of stability fixes for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 4, respectively. There's a more detailed list of patch notes that can be found here.

There are additional quality of life improvements set to be made next month as well, including additional graphical optimization and stability enhancement for PC. This is being done in a bid to reach a more consistent 60 fps goal for those with higher end GPUs.

Luckily, there's still plenty to like about Watch Dogs: Legion's single-player content if you decide you want to check it out. We awarded it a 7.9 in our review and praised its experimental side.

"Watch Dogs Legion is a great step forward for the series, with enough experimental new gameplay features to complement the familiar mechanics. London is incredible, and exploring it is an almost visceral experience. It's just a shame that the story doesn't hold the same familiarity that the map does."

Watch Dogs: Legion (sans multiplayer) is available now.