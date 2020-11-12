Demon’s Souls Performance Mode is an Almost Perfect 60fps, Cinematic Mode is Locked 30fps

The new PS5 Demon’s Souls remake is a beautiful game, anybody with eyes can see that, but how well does it run? The game offers two visual options, a native 4K/30fps Cinematic Mode, and 1440p upscaled to 4K/60fps Performance mode, but does the game actually maintain those target framerates? Thankfully, the answer is a big yes. The folks at VG Tech did a performance test on Demon’s Souls and it passed with flying colors – check it out, below.

As you can saw if you watched though the video, it seems like Cinematic Mode is pretty much a locked-down 30fps – the line never wobbles even slightly the entire video. Performance Mode also looks to maintain a remarkably steady 60fps, even when giant bosses, hordes of enemies, and tons of fire effects are filling the screen. That said, VG Tech did catch a couple of small hiccups where the game dropped to the mid-50fps, although that’s not exactly a big deal. As developer Bluepoint mentioned in a recent interview, they were far from maxing out the PS5’s potential for Demon’s Souls, and these performance stats seem to back that up – the console isn’t even sweating yet.

Need to know more about the Demon’s Souls remake? You can check out the game’s launch trailer here and a list of key features, below.

- Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before. Become the Slayer of Demons - Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

Demon’s Souls is available now on PS5.