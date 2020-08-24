Watch Dogs Legion Has Permadeath, But It’s Optional and Only for Single Player

With the release date of Watch Dogs Legion now only two months away, Ubisoft Toronto's Creative Director Clint Hocking participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session two days ago to answer questions from the community.

The most interesting details shared by Hocking shed more light on the Permadeath mode for the many characters players will get to pick for their team of insurgents. The developer said that this is merely optional in single player, with a separate setting for difficulty, so you could be playing on Easy with Permadeath enabled. Additionally, it won't be available in multiplayer in order to avoid griefing.

Permadeath is an option in the main game, so you do not have to play with Permadeath on. Either way, you can choose to use one character throughout the game - as long as they are not arrested or hospitalized (or killed), you can stick with the same character throughout - except for a couple of instances where you might need someone specific. If you are playing in Permadeath Mode (which is optional) and all of your characters are Dead, or simultaneously Arrested or Hospitalized, and you have none left, the game is over and you will need to restart from the beginning. Permadeath can be turned off (but not back on) in the options menu at any time. Whether you are in Permadeath or not, operatives can be arrested or hospitalized, which takes them out of action for a while, but you can recruit people to reduce that time (such as Doctors or Police Officers who can get your operatives back faster). Permadeath is an option in the main game. However, it's not part of Multiplayer because we found very early that there was too much potential for griefing and randomness that didn't add to the fun of the game. We'll talk more about multiplayer soon.

Watch Dogs Legion is out on October 29th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.