Watch Dogs Legion Runs at 4K@30FPS With Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs Legion will run in 4K resolution at 30FPS with Ray Tracing enabled on both the Xbox Series X and PS5.

Ubisoft’s Live Producer on the game, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, confirmed the game’s framerate and resolution during a Reddit AMA. In addition, the producer confirmed that Ray Tracing will be supported on both consoles.

Watch Dogs Legion Raytraced Reflections Actually Require RTX 3080 GPU and DLSS Performance Mode at 4K@Ultra

“Ray tracing, 4k, 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X”, Thillainathan replied when asked about features on the upcoming next-gen consoles. The resolution and framerate on the Xbox Series S weren't confirmed just yet, but we're guessing it will run in either 1080p or 1440p at 30FPS.

On PC, Ubisoft has confirmed that the framerates will be uncapped, but we also learned that PC players will require quite the setup when wanting to play at higher resolution and settings, especially with Ray Tracing enabled – as a matter of fact, playing the game in 4K resolution at Ultra Settings with Ray Traced reflections requires NVIDIA’s RTX 3080GPU. Earlier performance reports already suggested that Ubisoft’s next Watch Dogs installment might not be the best-optimized PC title, but the updated system requirements might prove to be troublesome for a lot of PC players out there.

Watch Dogs Legion launches later this month on October 29th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upon launch with a free next-gen upgrade being offered for those who’ve purchased the current-gen version.