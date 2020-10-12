Watch Dogs Legion Raytraced Reflections Actually Require RTX 3080 GPU and DLSS Performance Mode

About three weeks ago, we reported the official Watch Dogs Legion PC system requirements as they had been revealed by Ubisoft.

However, it looks like they were not final as we previously thought. Earlier this afternoon, the developers shared an update on Twitter featuring significant changes, particularly for the specs recommended if you wish to play Watch Dogs Legion with raytraced reflections enabled.

Warframe Is Getting a New Rendering Engine; RTX and DLSS Teased

The Watch Dogs: Legion release is just around the corner and the team has an update on the PC specs for you! pic.twitter.com/KQ87kitgiJ — NGON (@NGONGaming) October 12, 2020

Not only is there an extra tier for raytracing specs at 1440p and Very High Settings, but the actual requirements have also changed as well.

Comparing them to the previous set shows that the 1080p High Settings have been actually lowered, both in terms of CPU and GPU. However, it should be noted that the updated specs specify the need to enable NVIDIA's performance-enhancing Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), too. They also clarify that with this configuration, you should only set the ray-traced reflections to Medium quality.

Meanwhile, the 4K/Ultra specs have taken a major hit, upping the CPU requirements from Intel Core i7 9700K to i9 9900K and the GPU requirements from NVIDIA's Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080Ti to the brand new, almost-top-of-the-line Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Additionally, Ubisoft recommends setting DLSS to 'Performance Mode', which means Watch Dogs Legion will be effectively upscaled from 1080p to 2160p. That's not necessarily going to be a major con if the quality of the DLSS implementation rivals what we've seen in Control, but it's still a measure of how heavy rendering is going to be when pushed to its maximum.

We feared as much after early performance reports but hoped Watch Dogs Legion could prove out to be much more optimized in the final version. Anyway, Ubisoft hasn't mentioned the expected frame rate for any of these specs. We'll soon be able to check it all out ourselves, with the game only about two weeks away from its launch date.

Watch Dogs: Legion Hands-on Preview – London Rising

Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings / Ray Tracing Medium / DLSS Quality

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Ray Tracing On - 1440p / Very High Settings / Ray Tracing High / DLSS Quality

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings / Ray Tracing Ultra / DLSS Performance