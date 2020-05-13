Warhammer 40K Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command Beta Giveaway

The Warhammer 40K based game Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command is just about to enter its Closed Beta test, due to go live on Steam on Saturday 16th at 11 AM GMT, and we've got five thousand beta codes for you to grab.

Just enter the Gleam contest through the box below to get your code and prepare to be enlisted in the respective fleets of the Imperium of Man and the Orks.

The Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command beta will include all tutorial missions and the first two scenario missions, playable as both factions in single player and multiplayer. Check out even more information about the game below.