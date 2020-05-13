Warhammer 40K Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command Beta Giveaway
The Warhammer 40K based game Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command is just about to enter its Closed Beta test, due to go live on Steam on Saturday 16th at 11 AM GMT, and we've got five thousand beta codes for you to grab.
Just enter the Gleam contest through the box below to get your code and prepare to be enlisted in the respective fleets of the Imperium of Man and the Orks.
The Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command beta will include all tutorial missions and the first two scenario missions, playable as both factions in single player and multiplayer. Check out even more information about the game below.
Enter the arena of tactical airborne warfare like never before as you launch into the war-torn skies of the 41st Millennium. Plan your manoeuvres and issue your commands, then pray to the Emperor (or to Gork and Mork) as your strategy unfolds in real time cinematic playback. Take to the skies as the heroes of the Imperial Navy and defend the Imperium or take command of the Ork Airwaagh and lead the planetary plundering from the air, for when the skies are dominated, control over the land soon follows.
Delivering a deep yet visually engaging combination of simultaneous turn-based strategy and atmospheric cinematic action, Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command takes the core mechanics and complexity of the tabletop game and streamlines them into an immersive tactical experience with more explosions!
Key Features
- Become the Flight Commander of the Aeronautica Imperialis or Skwadron Kommanda of the Ork Air Waaagh and take control of the fearsome airborne war engines of the Warhammer 40,0000 universe.
- Simultaneous turn-based strategy meets real-time cinematic action. See the enemies of the Imperium of Mankind (or da puny humies) be destroyed from every angle.
- In-depth tactical elements including altitude, pilot commands and a wide range of weapon systems adapted faithfully from the tabletop game.
- Full single player air superiority campaign. Customise your squadron, level-up your pilots’ abilities with new skills, equip your aircraft with a deadly array of weaponry and build the ultimate flying force. then take on the might of the Airwaaagh’s fly boss over the skies of Rynn’s World.
- 7 scenarios - each one a self-contained story delivering a different challenge in either single-player or multiplayer online. Play each one as the Imperial Navy or Ork Air Waaagh!
- From Thunderbolts to Marauders, Fightas to ‘Eavy Bommers, take command of the mighty airborne engines of war from across the Imperial Navy and Ork Airwaagh!
