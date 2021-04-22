Chivalry II Crossplay Beta Giveaway – PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X Codes!

The Chivalry II crossplay beta is coming up and we've got 150 codes for you, fifty for each of the following platforms: PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 (to be redeemed with a European account), Xbox Series S|X.

Our giveaway is based on the first-come, first-served rule. Pick up your code for the platform of your choice and begin downloading ahead of tomorrow's event! The Chivalry II crossplay beta servers will be open from Friday, April 23rd at 10:30 AM EDT through Monday, April 26th at 10:30 PM EDT. The full game, on the other hand, is scheduled to launch on June 8th, priced at $40.

Chivalry 2 Hands-on Preview – A Massive Improvement Over Medieval Warfare

For our impressions on the game, check out the hands-on preview article published yesterday.

Massive scale - 64 players in sprawling, multi-stage Team Objective maps, complete with epic castle sieges, forest ambushes and good old medieval pillaging.

Revamped Combat System - All new combat moves, a weighty and physical animation system and new, faster and more natural combat flow re-establish the Chivalry franchise as the best melee combat system ever made.

Expanded sandbox - Battlefields are littered with things to interact with. Grab a chicken, set it on fire and throw it; improvise a new fighting style with pitchforks – or cabbages!

Enhanced player expression - What fun is stabbing without screaming? All new over the top characters and thousands of voice lines along with deep character customization provide incredible options for player creativity and roleplaying.