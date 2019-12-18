Warcraft III Reforged Delayed to Early 2020 for Additional Polishing; Now Releasing on January 28

Blizzard has delayed Warcraft III Reforged to early 2020 for additional polishing and is now releasing next month.

Initially slated for a release on PC this year, the recreation of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne is now scheduled for a global release on January 28. "Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches", Blizzard writes. "As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to."

Warcraft III: Reforged takes you back to a tumultuous time in Azeroth’s history, when a dark shadow eclipsed a peaceful land, the world trembled before the coming of the Burning Legion, and heroes risked it all to prevent the death of their world. Soon you’ll be able to relive the definitive real-time strategy classic, with revitalized visuals, an epic single-player campaign spanning over 60 missions, rebalanced online play, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, a vast universe of player-created games, and more.

Warcraft III Reforged was officially announced during BlizzCon 2018. “Warcraft III is monumentally important to us here at Blizzard, and its influence is evident in everything we’ve done since,” said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “A project like Warcraft III: Reforged isn’t something we undertake lightly, partly because of this legacy, but more importantly, because we know what it means to our players.”