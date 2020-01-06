Vizio Made a Soundbar with Rotating Speakers for the Ultimate Dolby Atmos Experience

Call it madness or innovation but Vizio announced a brand new soundbar at CES 2020 that takes the Dolby Atmos experience to a whole new level.

Vizio Elevate is a 10-Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and a Rotating Pair of Speakers

Once you get a taste of Dolby Atmos, it's really hard to go back to normal stereo sound. Vizio knows this very well and is innovating hard in the arena with its new Elevate soundbar. It features 18 drivers, two satellite speakers and a subwoofer for the ultimate living room experience. But the real star of the show is the soundbar with rotating speakers.

Harman Kardon Feels the Heat from Apple, Returns to Headphone Business to Take on AirPods

Whenever you put on something that is Dolby Atmos, the speaker will rotate upwards to create a spatial audio effect. If it's just regular, boring stereo, then the speakers simply point forward towards the listener.

The Vizio Elevate is not a small soundbar by any means - measuring in at 48-inches, you will need some serious space to place it on a TV console. But, if you are planning to buy one of Vizio's newly announced OLED TVs, then you will be pleased to know that even with the TV mounted on a wall, you can dock the Elevate on it like a piece of cake.

That subwoofer we talked about earlier is completely wireless which means that you can place it anywhere in your room for the optimum effect. If science has taught us anything then it's a good idea to place it in the corner of a room and away from glass.

To wrap things up, the Vizio Elevate can crunch Dolby Atmos (obviously), DTS: X, features Bluetooth 5.0 and also has built-in Chromecast Audio support. We really, really wish this soundbar was AirPlay 2 compatible, but who knows that update might actually come to the hardware some time later.

There is no word on pricing and release date so far, so stay tuned for that.