Vivo NEX 3s Released With a Waterfall Display, Motorized Camera, and More

After the untimely cancelation of MWC 2020, several OEMs had to delay launches of their products. As a result, we've seen a slew of releases peppered throughout March. Chinese OEMs, in particular, have released a barrage of flagship-tier devices into the market. Shortly after Oppo released the Find X2 series, Vivo has now unveiled the NEX 3s -a successor to the Vivo NEX 3. Let's take a look at what it has in store for us.

Much like every 2020 flagship release, the Vivo NEX 3s comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage with no micro SD card slot. The phone is powered by a 4,350mAh battery that supports wired charging at 55W. It is a slight downgrade from its predecessor's 4,500mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone lacks any form of wireless charging support, which is a bit disappointing, considering that it is a flagship device.

Moving on to the display, the Vivo NEX 3s comes with a gargantuan 6.89-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. The Waterfall FullView display curves at 90 degrees at its left and right edges. The screen has no notch, thanks to Vivo opting for a motorized camera. It is an HDR10+ ready and lacks physical power and volume buttons on the edges of the phone. Instead, it employs a TouchSense pressure-sensitive button for controlling volume and power, like the ones we've seen on other phones that use a Waterfall display.

One of the areas where the Vivo NEX 3s gets a significant upgrade over the NEX 3s is in the cameras. The rear camera array consists of a 64MP Samsung sensor assisted by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP Telephoto lens. It can record videos at 4K 60 FPS and supports what Vivo calls Hyper HDR, which is essentially the company's take ob HDR+. The telephoto lens offers 2x optical and 20x digital zoom. Lastly, the selfie camera is a motorized 16MP module.

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G introduced in is priced at 4,998 Yuan (~$619) for the base variant and 5,298 Yuan (~$763) for the maxed out. It can be availed in three colors like black, blue and red. The phone misses out on quite a few 'flagship' tier features such as a high-refresh-rate QHD+ panel, but the lower price somewhat makes up for it.

