Over the past week, we got glimpses into what Black Shark has in store for us with its upcoming flagships. For starters, it was teased to come in two variants, unlike previous releases. It also showcased some interesting features, such as a magnetic charging port, among other things. Both devices are official now. Let's take a look at what each Black Shark 3 phone has in store for us.

Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro

As showcased by yesterday's leak, the Black Shark 3 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED panel with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The Black Shark 3 Pro has a slightly larger 7.1-inch QHD+ 90Hz OLED display with the same touch sampling rate. There's a dedicated MEMC chip too. The company claims that the touch latency has been reduced up to 24ms. Both panels are HDR10+ certified as well, so they'll make for quite an interesting gaming experience in supported titles.

Both phones' camera setup is on par with what one would find on a gaming phone. Its triple rear camera setup has a 64MP lens assisted by a13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor rounded off with a 20MP selfie camera. Some of the other features include a headphone jack, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint scanner, and four pressure-sensitive zones on their screens that can double up as air triggers.

Both Black Shark 3 variants are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It comes in a total of three memory configurations. One has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a second with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the third with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a minimum of 256GB of storage that can be coupled with either 8GB or12GB of RAM flavors. The RAM and storage are LPDDR5 and UFS 3.0, respectively. Companies often cheap out on minor details such as these to save a buck, and it's good to see that Black Shark hasn't.

Both phones can be charged at 65W speeds via a proprietary magnetic charging port on the back. The Black Shark 3 packs a 4,720mAh battery while the Pro variant delivers a 5,000mAh battery. Black Shark claims that it will take no longer 12 minutes to reach 50% capacity, and a full battery in about 38 minutes. The official release doesn't mention any of the voice-related features showcased yesterday, so that could likely be unveiled at another time.

The Black Shark 3 launches in China on March 3, 2020, and the Pro version will be available from March 10. The entry-level Black Shark 3 starts at 3,499 yuan (~$501) for the 8GB/128GB model. The Pro version starts at 4,699 yuan (~$673) for the 8GB/256GB option. There is no word about a global launch yet, and Black Shark said that we can expect it soon.