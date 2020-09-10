Pick up this 24-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz from ViewSonice for a stunning low price of just $179 if you buy it today.

Your gaming rig all goes to waste if you pair it up with a bad monitor. Right now, you can avoid that mistake with this deal on the ViewSonic 24-inch gaming monitor. It’s packed with great features and we will run you through the best ones so you can make a decision as quick as possible.

First and foremost, this monitor comes in at a respectable 24-inch size which is perfect for a small to medium sized desk. What’s more important here is the full HD resolution panel so that everything you view on it looks as sharp as possible.

Secondly, this monitor has a response time of 1ms, which is absolutely crucial if you are using this display for gaming and gaming alone. What’s even more amazing is the 144Hz refresh rate, meaning this monitor will easily keep up with that beastly GPU inside your PC. Everything is topped with AMD’s FreeSync tech which means no screen tearing regardless of what you are playing.

Now that you know all the nitty gritty, head over to the link below to grab this deal today. There are no discount codes or coupons to know about.

Buy ViewSonic XG2405 24 Inch 1080p 1ms 144Hz Frameless IPS Gaming Monitor - Was $220, now just $179

