Lenovo Legion 5 Comes With an 8-Core Ryzen 7 4800H, GTX 1660 Ti, Upgradable RAM, Storage and Is Available for Only $999.99

The $1,000 segment for gaming laptops continues to get more and more competitive and the Lenovo Legion 5 has secured this spot quite comfortably by offering powerful hardware for just $999.99. Though the portable gaming machine is made using plastic, reviews have stated that it’s built well and is surprisingly very sturdy for something made up of this material. Of course, that’s going to be the least important reason why you would purchase the Lenovo Legion 5.

The reason why you would want it is because of the Ryzen 7 4800H, which is an eight-core CPU that needs no introduction as it’s ideal for tackling both gaming and productivity. The processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 video RAM, delivering a solid combination of internals. In short, you’ll be able to enjoy respectable frames on the 1080p 144Hz display the gaming laptop touts, and everything will also be running cool thanks to Lenovo’s strong grip on the thermal solution.

Though you get 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage and 16GB DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz, both components are upgradable, and you get a total of two M.2 slots to expand that existing storage. The Lenovo Legion 5 also offers an excellent selection of ports ranging from four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C port, HDMI, Ethernet, and an audio jack. The battery capacity is rated at 60Whr, so you’ll get a few hours before you need to plug in the gaming laptop again.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion 5 comprises up of an excellent selection of internals, and because it sports an excellent price of $999.99, this model made the cut right here.