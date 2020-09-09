The iPhone X is a legit great smartphone even in 2020, and right now you can buy one renewed and unlocked for just $429.

Get this Apple iPhone X Fully Unlocked and Renewed for Just $429 and Ditch that Home Button Once and For All

Without a doubt, the iPhone X revolutionized the entire vision of the original iPhone from 2007. With its stunning 5.8-inch Retina display, 3D Touch, A11 Bionic chip, Face ID and more, it's a smartphone on which even the iPhone 11 Pro builds upon. Right now, you can grab one for yourself for a low price of just $429, which is the lowest we've seen from Amazon Renewed so far.

Renewed smartphone are thoroughly inspected to make sure that they function properly and ship with a Lightning cable and charger in the box. Since this phone is completely unlocked therefore you won't be tied with a specific network and any SIM card will work with this phone.

The iPhone X does not need any sort of introduction, but what you should know here is that this particular model comes in Space Gray and 64GB of internal storage. If you are an average consumer, this will prove to be more than sufficient. You can always opt for cloud storage options if those photos and videos start to eat up your photo gallery.

With two lenses at the back, you will be able to record 4K video at 60 frames per second, including portrait photos with beautiful blurred out backgrounds. Interestingly, thanks to the inclusion of the depth sensor at the front for Face ID, you can take portrait photos as well. Multiple options for looking good, who are we to complain, right?

Renewed smartphone sell out like hot cakes and you should hurry up if you want this deal for yourself.

Buy Apple iPhone X, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $429