You can go ahead and slap a 1TB solid state drive into your PC for a low price of just $74.99, down from the regular $109.99 price.

Remember the time when SSDs were extremely expensive? Well, that time is long gone and you can now add up to 1TB of storage into that slick PC of yours for a low price of $74.99, thanks to companies like TEAMGROUP.

The SSD on offer features speed gains of four times over a regular mechanical hard drive while offering read speeds of up to 550MB/s and writes of 480MB/s. This immediately equates to faster boot times, less time spending on loading screens and more time playing the games at hand.

Since this is an SSD, therefore you get the added advantage of better battery life if you are planning to install this thing inside a notebook. What better way to give a new lease of life to old hardware, right? Indeed.

Make sure you check out the link below if you are looking to grab this deal for yourself. It's likely that this drive will return to its original price of $109.99 really soon. There are no special discount codes or on-page coupons which you need to know about.

Buy TEAMGROUP GX2 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive SSD - Was $109.99, now just $74.99