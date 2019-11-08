Nixeus was one of the first to market with a wide range Freesync panel with the NX-VUE24 and the industry setting 30-144hz range and they're back but this time to bring their talents to the ultrawide scene. The Nixeus NX-EDG34 is the Baldwin Park based display makers first foray into the 21:9 aspect world and if their past endeavors are anything to go off of then this should be a home run.

One of the most obvious features would be the sharp curve, rather than go with the typical 1800R curve that most panels go with Nixeus has gone with a 1500R curve which is a bit more aggressive of a curve. The EDG34 features a 34" 3440x1440 VA panel that features a native 144hz through Display Port 1.4 but only 100hz through HDMI 2.0. Through the Display Port 1.4 line you'll have access to the 48-144hz Freesync range, and while that's not quite the 30-144hz the VUE24 and the EDG27/24 deliver it's still a nice wide band that gives you access to Low Framerate Compensation.

The Nixeus EDG34 comes in two flavors, one with a tilt base and another that has a fully adjustable stand. The EDG34S with the stationary stand is pictured below and features a headphone/headset stand at the top and it shows off the light bars behind the panel.

34′′ VA Gaming Grade LED Backlight Display

3440 x 1440 Ultrawide 1500R Curved

144Hz (Native), AMD FreeSyncTM Certified Range for 48Hz – 144Hz (DisplayPort 1.4 input)

Color Support: 16.7 Million (sRGB)

Brightness: 400 cd/m2, 350 cd/m2 (Typical)

Input Port: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 144Hz), 2 x HDMI 2.0 (Up to 100Hz)

3 Years Manufacturer Warranty

Pricing and Availability

The Nixeus NX-EDG34 will be released on December 1st, 2019 but is currently available for preorder through Newegg and Amazon. Newegg is currently running it for $100 off the $599 asking price which is more than reasonable for the monitor based on its specifications, but we'll know more on that after it releases.