Victrix Pro FS and Pro FS-12 Arcade Fight Sticks Revealed at EVO 2022

EVO 2022 is upon us, and with it, a collection of the best fighting game players from around the world gathered to test their mettle, culminating in an ongoing tournament series throughout the weekend. All at the heart of Las Vegas. We will also bear witness to various announcements throughout the weekend, thanks to the EVO 2022 livestream hosted by PlayStation.

One such announcement comes from designer Victrix, owned by PDP. It involves a new arcade stick that was announced today. Victrix has made various other arcade sticks in the past, such as their Pro FX for PlayStation 4. This time around, they’re unveiling a new all-button arcade stick in the form of the Victrix Pro FS and Pro FS-12.

The Pro FS is the next evolution of the Pro FX, and is an eight-button arcade stick with a classic lever, compatible with the PlayStation 5 and PC. Meanwhile, the Victrix Pro FS-12 is, as you’ve guessed, an all-button arcade stick similar to a Hitbox, if you’ve seen those before. Both models will be available in purple or white color finishes, and come with detachable USB-C cables.

You can view a new trailer for the Pro FS and Pro FS-12 below

Each new Victrix Pro will come with a built-in 6.28° wrist slope, helping to prevent fatigue. And if you’re in attendance at EVO 2022, you’re in luck, as you can pre-order the new Victrix products on-site, or at Victrix’s website. Purchasing one will run you about $399.99 USD, which may be a bit expensive for some.

In an interview with Trevor Lehr, Director of Product Development at Victrix, he said, “The fighting game community has been asking for another Pro FS, and now we’re bringing them the most advanced iteration yet along with the all-new Pro FS-12 button style stick. We’re excited to be able to offer our first early pre-orders at Evo, directly reaching the community that cares most about our products.”

Competing players also have a cool incentive; placing in the top three of any of the participating games in the tournament will net you a special Gold version of the Victrix Pro FS, with the game’s name engraved on it. Only the top three placers at EVO 2022’s tournaments will be able to get these, and they won’t be obtainable anywhere else. So, make sure to fight like you mean it.