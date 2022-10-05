Menu
Company

Victrix Announced the Pro BFG Controller; a New Premium Controller for PlayStation and PC

Ule Lopez
Oct 5, 2022, 05:53 PM EDT
Victrix Pro BFG

Victrix is known for making high-quality gaming hardware for PC or consoles, such as the Pro FS arcade stick revealed back in August. A lot of their products are on the expensive side but are high-quality to compensate. The PDP-owned manufacturer today has a brand-new controller announcement, the Pro BFG.

Officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the Pro BFG is usable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (registered as a Xinput controller). The controller boasts a modular face with swappable button inputs, four back buttons that can be mapped to anything, full wireless and wired compatibility, low latency audio, and full mod capabilities from within the Victrix Control Hub app (available on PC).

Related StoryUle Lopez
Victrix Pro FS and Pro FS-12 Arcade Fight Sticks Revealed at EVO 2022

Players who don’t like the placement of the PlayStation analog sticks may find a viable alternative, as the left side of the controller can let you switch parts around, resulting in offset analog sticks. Fighting game players can also completely remove the right analog stick and buttons to apply a six-face button layout.

Audio quality is also up there, as the Pro BFG sports 3.5mm jack support and compatibility with PlayStation 5’s 3D Audio settings. Equalizer profiles can also be defined and customized within the Victrix Control Hub application, where you’ll also be able to map other button functions or change what buttons do what, like the four back buttons.

Trevor Lehr, the Director of Product Development at Victrix, spoke about the controller’s features. He said, “When we released the Gambit controller last year, we got a lot of questions about when Victrix would launch a similarly pro-grade controller for PlayStation. Rounding out the family of Victrix Pro products, including Pro FS, Pro AF, and Gambit, the Pro BFG brings the highest level of design and customization to a whole new level with wireless and modularity.”

The Victrix Pro BFG is available for pre-order at Victrix’s website and will run you about $179.99 USD. We’ll continue to update as more information on Victrix’s upcoming products is released.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order