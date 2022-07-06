Valkyrie Elysium Launches in Late September for Consoles, Mid November for PC

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer Soleil (known for Ninjala) have announced the release dates for the upcoming action RPG Valkyrie Elysium. PlayStation 4 and 5 are getting the game soon, on September 29th, as leaked yesterday by the trailer; however, PC gamers will have to wait until November 11th.

We also learned about the pricing, pre-order bonuses, and various editions. The standard edition of Valkyrie Elysium is priced at $59.99 on both PlayStation and PC (Steam), though the pre-order bonuses are different. On PlayStation, players will receive the Valkyrie equipment "Alscir: Sword of the God of Light", while PC gamers are getting some original wallpapers and three days of early access.

There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at $74.99 on PlayStation and $64.99 on PC. Both grant access to the Valkyrie equipment "Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld", but PlayStation players are also getting ports of the PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (which will also be separately available for purchase on the PlayStation Store). Sadly, there is no word on whether Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will ever be available on PC.

Check out the brand new Valkyrie Elysium trailer below.