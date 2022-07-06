Menu
Valkyrie Elysium Launches in Late September for Consoles, Mid November for PC

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 6, 2022
Valkyrie Elysium

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer Soleil (known for Ninjala) have announced the release dates for the upcoming action RPG Valkyrie Elysium. PlayStation 4 and 5 are getting the game soon, on September 29th, as leaked yesterday by the trailer; however, PC gamers will have to wait until November 11th.

We also learned about the pricing, pre-order bonuses, and various editions. The standard edition of Valkyrie Elysium is priced at $59.99 on both PlayStation and PC (Steam), though the pre-order bonuses are different. On PlayStation, players will receive the Valkyrie equipment "Alscir: Sword of the God of Light", while PC gamers are getting some original wallpapers and three days of early access.

There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at $74.99 on PlayStation and $64.99 on PC. Both grant access to the Valkyrie equipment "Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld", but PlayStation players are also getting ports of the PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (which will also be separately available for purchase on the PlayStation Store). Sadly, there is no word on whether Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will ever be available on PC.

Check out the brand new Valkyrie Elysium trailer below.

The latest title in the VALKYRIE series is finally here! This action RPG incorporates the series' signature Einherjar and combo systems, allowing players to enjoy speedy, three-dimensional combat. The game's unique art style beautifully depicts a collapsing world as Ragnarok looms, with series veteran Motoi Sakuraba returning to enrich the title with an unforgettable soundtrack.

◆Story

Long ago, Ragnarok—the End Times—loomed upon the realms.
The All-Father Odin, with the last of his strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie; her sole task being the salvation of a doomed world.

◆High-Speed Action RPG

Effortlessly soar through the battlefield and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Utilize a wide array of abilities and skills at the Valkyrie’s disposal to unleash devastating combos.

◆Einherjar

Summon Einherjar – strong warrior spirits selected by the Valkyrie – to aid you in battle!
Summoning Einherjar imbues the Valkyrie with elemental bonuses, giving players a tactical advantage in battle.

◆Combo & Divine Arts System

The “Arts Gauge” fills as players perform a continuous stream of attacks and maintain combos in Valkyrie Elysium.   Consuming the Arts Gauge enables the Valkyrie to perform powerful, special techniques known as Divine Arts.

◆Upgrade and Customization Features

Upgrade your weapons, skills, and Einherjar/Divine Arts combos to customize your playstyle in Valkyrie Elysium.

