Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Delayed Again for Additional Polishing

Wannabe vamps will have to wait a bit longer to satisfy their bloodlust, as Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been delayed yet again, slipping from a late winter to late spring window. Developed by Cyanide Studio's Big Bad Wolf team (they previously made Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood), VtM Swansong was already delayed from the holiday 2021 season to February. You can check out a quick message from the Swansong development team, below.

An important announcement regarding the release date of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8V7JStdRok — Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (@VampireSwansong) November 29, 2021

Our focus [with Swansong] is crafting a world that draws you in, that requires you to make difficult decisions and live with the consequences. Swansong features lots of characters, choices, dialogues, and opportunities to decide how the story plays and our ultimate focus is on quality. With that in mind, we've made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong from February 2022 to May 2022. This wasn't a decision we took lightly, but one necessary to ensure the highest possible quality while retaining a healthy work-life balance for our team. Granted, the pandemic also threw a couple of wrenches into our planning, but this delay will allow us to apply some additional polish and give us some extra time for Q&A. We're a small, but very passionate team, eager to create an immersive experience that rival the sort of personal storytelling you'd experience from a great tabletop session. One that leaves you with questions long after the credits have stopped rolling (but with reason to go back and see how things could have been different).

Haven’t been keeping up with Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong? Here are the game’s key features…

Welcome to the World of Darkness - What if vampires were real? What if these bloodthirsty predators lived hidden among us, meticulously and skilfully hatching ancient conspiracies? And what if you became one of them? In Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, you play as these alluring monsters in a sophisticated world where the lines between the real and supernatural are always blurred.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is now slated to arrive on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on May 19, 2022.