Vampire Survivors Getting More DLC in 2023, Dev Working on Non-Vampire-Survivors Things

Vampire Survivors was undoubtedly the organic indie hit of 2023, coming from nowhere and a single hobbyist developer, and going on to dominate the Steam charts for much of the back half of the year. Well, a new year is upon us and Vampire Survivor creator Luca Galante has provided an update on the plans he and his studio Poncle have for the game.

First off, if you’re waiting to play the game on Switch or PlayStation, it might happen, as Luca hinted the game will be coming to more platforms (except Teslas). Meanwhile, more work is being done on the mobile version, which was somewhat rushed to market in order to combat the tsunami of cheap Vampire Survivor clones. A new engine is coming to PC too, although players will be able to choose whether they want to play on the original engine or the new one.

The first Vampire Survivors DLC pack, Legacy of the Moonspell, was also a big success, so expect more in 2023. Luca hints further DLC packs will be similar in scope and content to the first one, which offered 8 new Survivors, 13 weapons, and a large new stage. The flipside to the larger focus on DLC is that there will likely be fewer free feature updates.

Finally, Luca hints that there are some interesting things afoot a Poncle, including something “weird and big” and stuff “not exclusively related to Vampire Survivors.” Hmmm!

“There's a lot of stuff, not exclusively related to Vampire Survivors, getting made behind the scenes in poncle. There's something weird and big (in terms of pixels) coming soon to the Steam public-beta, and since the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC has been a success, The Directer will soon offer to take the survivors to yet another world in search for the vampire... Do you have any suggestions where to try next? The ride only ends when you decide to get off! Or we find a vampire I guess.”

Vampire Survivors can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices.