Vampire Survivors’ First DLC Offers Up 8 Characters, a New Stage, and More This Month

While still in early access Vampire Survivors received a number of free updates, but now that version 1.0 has launched, it seems the game’s makers are looking to focus on paid DLC. The game’s first DLC pack, entitled “Legacy of the Moonspell,” launches this month and will set you back $2 (for the record, Vampire Survivors is on sale for only $4 right now). The DLC offers 8 characters, 13 weapons, a new stage, and more.

~ Legacy of the Moonspell 🌕 ~ 15th December. 🎉 1 new stage (the biggest yet!), 6 new music tracks,

8 new Survivors, 13 new weapons

& of course, new monsters 😱 Wishlist now! 💖#VampireSurvivors #LegacyoftheMoonspell #DLC #Steam #indiegames pic.twitter.com/ieWgWxesQe — Vampire Survivors 🧛 Xbox-Nov 10th! 🎮 (@poncle_vampire) December 6, 2022

Here’s a rundown of some of Legacy of the Moonspell’s new content:

New Content

Eight new characters! Including:

Miang Moonspell - The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist.

Menya Moonspell - One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like.

Syuuto Moonspell - Banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile.

Babi-Onna - Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle.

A brand new stage

Mt.Moonspell - Our biggest stage yet, a sprawling map featuring several different environments, all with their own challenges and resident monsters! This one stage includes an abandoned castle, snow covered mountain, and a yokai infested village, and more besides.

13 new weapons, including:

Silver Wind - An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure).

Four Seasons - A set of orbs which unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth.

Summon Night - A weapon which drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil.

Mirage Robe - An enchanted kimono, weaved on a loom from the silk of the earth spider, and imbued with a fragment of Babi-Onna’s vengeful spirit. Besides, it looks fabulous darling.

Vampire Survivors is a roguelite action game that tasks players with taking on thousands of pixelated blood suckers. Largely developed by a single person as a pandemic distraction, the game has become this year’s undisputed indie breakout hit.

Vampire Survivors is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC launches on December 15.