Valve Index Will be in Stock Before Half-Life: Alyx Launch, Coronavirus Limiting Supply

The upcoming Half-Life: Alyx is compatible with most major VR headsets, but Valve is very much hoping you’ll play the game with their own Valve Index. Half-Life: Alyx is free with the purchase of Valve’s $999 headset, and stock ran out quickly after the game was announced. Thankfully, it seems there will be another chance for fans to grab a Valve Index before the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, but supplies will be limited due to the ongoing coronavirus situation…

With Half-Life: Alyx coming March 23rd, we are working hard to meet demand for the Valve Index and want to reassure everyone that Index systems will be available for purchase prior to the game’s launch. However, the global Coronavirus health crisis has impacted our production schedules so we will have far fewer units for sale during the coming months compared to the volumes we originally planned. Our entire team is working hard right now to maximize availability.

COVID-19 is having a widespread effect on the video game industry – Nintendo has admitted the virus will curtail their supply of new Switch units, and Sony has pulled out of both PAX East and GDC 2020 due to coronavirus fears. Expect even more fallout for publishers and hardware manufacturers going forward.

Half-Life: Alyx Nails Down a Solid Release Date, Info on Valve Index Availability Coming Soon

This is an unfortunate situation for Valve, as this is probably their best chance to establish the Index as a major VR competitor. But hey, don’t despair if you can’t get one – as mentioned, Half-Life: Alyx can also be played using an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. If you’re set on getting an Index, you can sign up to be notified when the headset is back in stock on its Steam page.

Half-Life: Alyx will be available on March 23. Anybody out there set on planning to shell out for an Index headset to play the game, or is the asking price just too high?

Products mentioned in this post Valve Index

USD 1600 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.