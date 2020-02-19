Sony Just Canceled Its PAX East 2020 Attendance Because of the Coronavirus

Sony just provided an update on their PlayStation Blog about the company's planned PAX East 2020 participation and it's not a good one.

UPDATE: Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.

Sony's PAX East 2020 participation was particularly important to fans since it would have been the first and only way for them to try The Last of Us Part II ahead of the game's late May release date.

There were many more exciting PlayStation games available at Sony's booths, though, such as:

Below

Cloudpunk

Doom Eternal

Dreams (#18003)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Gorn (PS VR)

Haven

The Last of Us Part II (#10047)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)

MLB The Show 20

Mosaic

Moving Out

Nioh 2

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Paper Beast (PS VR)

Persona 5 Royal

Pixel Ripped 1995

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Remnant: From the Ashes

The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS VR)

Space Channel 5 (PS VR)

Spelunky 2

Trials of Mana

Zombie Army 4

With the Mobile World Congress 2020 also recently canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, we have to wonder whether the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will be next.