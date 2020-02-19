Sony Just Canceled Its PAX East 2020 Attendance Because of the Coronavirus
Sony just provided an update on their PlayStation Blog about the company's planned PAX East 2020 participation and it's not a good one.
UPDATE: Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.
Sony's PAX East 2020 participation was particularly important to fans since it would have been the first and only way for them to try The Last of Us Part II ahead of the game's late May release date.
There were many more exciting PlayStation games available at Sony's booths, though, such as:
- Below
- Cloudpunk
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams (#18003)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Gorn (PS VR)
- Haven
- The Last of Us Part II (#10047)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)
- MLB The Show 20
- Mosaic
- Moving Out
- Nioh 2
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Paper Beast (PS VR)
- Persona 5 Royal
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS VR)
- Space Channel 5 (PS VR)
- Spelunky 2
- Trials of Mana
- Zombie Army 4
With the Mobile World Congress 2020 also recently canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, we have to wonder whether the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will be next.