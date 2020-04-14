Valorant for PlayStation 5 Hasn’t Been Announced but This DualSense Valorant Design is Quite Stunning
Riot Games’ upcoming FPS Valorant has currently only been announced for PC, but we figured this PS5 DualSense Valorant concept would be worth sharing.
Valorant is off to a good start with the game’s closed beta breaking Twitch single-day viewership records. To date, Riot Games has only confirmed that the tactical hero shooter will release on PC. Whether the game will also release on the next-gen consoles, including Sony’s PS5, remains to be seen at this point. Last year, Riot Games announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift would be coming to consoles, so console versions of Valorant don’t seem to be totally ruled out.
If Riot Games decides to release the game on the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 owners will make use of the all-new DualSense controller, which offers a built-in microphone, haptic feedback tech and adaptive triggers. Sony revealed the impressive-looking controller last week and various concepts with alternate colors have already surfaced online.
In comes another concept from art director and designer @itsalastor, who made a Valorant-themed DualSense mockup that we wanted to share. The concept image of the controller can be viewed at the top of this post.
The talented designer also created a Riot-themed concept of the PS5 controller, which can also count on our approval.
I made a Riot + PS5 themed Dualsense#PS5 #Dualsense #mockup pic.twitter.com/pMUp0mdB3k
— boomer puncher (@itsalastor) April 14, 2020
What are your thoughts on these PlayStation 5 DualSense mockups? Hit the comments down below.
Valorant is currently in closed beta. The game, previously codenamed Project A, was announced last year. The shooter is slated for a release this summer.
Valorant
Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. VALORANT is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.