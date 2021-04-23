Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 to Get Some Sun with the New Tropical Island “Breeze” Map

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 should kick off soon, and it’s going to be adding something big to the mix – a new map! It’s been nearly six months since Valorant got a new battleground -- that being Icebox last October -- so it’s about time. The new map, Breeze, has a sunny tropical-island theme, which should be relaxing for the few seconds per match you’re not shooting or being shot at. You can check out a video overview of Breeze, below.

We don’t know the full extent of what will be included in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 yet, although, of course, a new battle pass featuring fresh cosmetics will be on offer. As usual three new weapon skin collections will be offered, including the undersea-themed Depths, brightly-colored Lightwave, and ornate Songsteel lines. Here are the new skins…







Valorant is still in the midst of Episode 2 Act 2, which added the new Agent Astra. You can get the lowdown on her and her special abilities, below.

Astra Abilities

Nova Pulse - Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.

Nebula – Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke). Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay. Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star's location before returning.

Gravity Well - Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile.

Astral Form / Cosmic Divide - Enter Astral Form where you can place Stars with Primary Fire. Stars can be reactivated later, transforming them into a Nova Pulse, Nebula, or Gravity Well. When Cosmic Divide is charged, use Secondary Fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then Primary Fire to select two locations. An infinite Cosmic Divide connects the two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio.

Valorant is available now on PC. Riot hasn’t specified when Episode 2 Act 3 will kick off, but it will almost certainly begin when Act 2 wraps up on April 27.