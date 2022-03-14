Valheim is Now Steam Deck Verified Complete With Default Graphics Configuration and Built-in Controls 

Developer Iron Gate AB has announced that Valheim is now officially Steam Deck verified.

Earlier this month the Valheim team already deployed an update offering support for Valve's new handheld, and the Swedish developer has now taken to Twitter to confirm that its Viking-themed exploration and survival hit title is now entirely compatible with the Steam Deck. This includes the game showing in-game Steam Deck controller icons, as well as all of the game's functionalities being accessible when using the default controller configuration on Valve's handheld. In addition, Valheim's default graphics configuration is working great on the Steam Deck.

Microsoft’s List of Steam Deck Compatible Games Doesn’t Include Halo, Gears, or Flight Sim

We’re happy to say that #Valheim has been verified for the #SteamDeck! Now the fulings can follow you wherever you go… pic.twitter.com/W4TVl55vto — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 14, 2022

Valheim fans owning a Steam Deck will likely be happy with their title now officially being fully compatible with the handheld as it's a great title to play on the go.

As covered last year, Nintendo Switch owners would love to see this hit game on their platform as well, and although the porting wizards at Panic Button have expressed that they would love to bring it over to Nintendo's hybrid platform, Iron Gate AB has said that there are currently no plans to bring Valheim to the Switch.

“Valheim will be released on Windows and Linux via Steam", the game's official FAQ reads. “A Mac-version will be released if there is any significant demand for it. There are no plans to release on other platforms as of the time of writing but we won’t rule out console versions in the future.

Valheim is currently available via Early-access on Steam for Windows and Linux.