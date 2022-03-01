Valheim Update 0.207.20 Released; Offers Full Steam Deck Support, Adds FPS Limiter, Full Controller Support, Single Player Pause Function

Valheim update 0.207.20 has been deployed on Steam by developer Iron Gate, offering full Steam Deck support alongside other new features and content.

We already covered the upcoming release of this new patch last month, but at the time of writing, no ETA was shared, and we estimated that it would take at least a couple of weeks before the update would be released to all players. Well, fast forward two weeks, and this new patch has now been made available.

The update offers full support for Valve's new Steam Deck in addition to full controller support, as well as a new single-player pause function and an FPS-limiter. In addition, this patch contains an option to reduce GPU usage when minimized.

"The fenrings stalking the Mountains at night had to come from somewhere. Now you can finally discover the strange frozen caves where their brethren reside – if you’re brave enough to face them", the developer writes. "Maybe you’ll even be able to learn a thing or two from how they fight?"

"For this patch, we have also optimised the game for the Steam Deck. This also includes full controller support for PC as well, and a pause feature in singleplayer. That’s right, if you’re playing alone you’ll now be able to step away from the game for a moment without having to worry about being found by a troll!"

For the sake of completeness, we've included the full release notes for this update once more:

Valheim Update 0.207.20 Release Notes March 1, 2022 New Content: Frost Caves added as a new dungeon (Will only appear in unexplored areas)

New enemies: Ulv, Cultist, Bat

New crafting materials: Red jute, Fenring hair, Fenring claw

New armour set: Fenris Coat, Fenris Leggings, Fenris Hood (equip all at once for an extra bonus!)

New weapon: Flesh Rippers (Unarmed)

New build pieces: Red jute carpet, Red jute curtain, Standing brazier

New event: “You stirred the cauldron Fixes & Improvements: FPS limiter setting and option to reduce GPU usage when minimised, menu FPS capped to 60

Various console command improvements and additions, see console ‘help’

Fixed some dungeon parts not being fully deterministic (ends)

Nomap mode improvements (vegvisr alternative, nomap is server setting, max distance for shouting, random build/spawn rotation, ‘noportals’ command)

Resolution now only shows refresh rate when forcing exclusive fullscreen

Various UI fixes

Changed name of Unarmed skill to Fists

Helmets covering the player character’s face should now hide beard

Reduce background performance” is available as a setting

Recipes for Jack-o-turnip + Yule stuff disabled

Quality of Life: Building marker is more subtle and indicates piece rotation

Corpse run gives carry weight bonus to compensate for unequipped belt

Crafting stackable items while having full inventory now possible if there are are available stack slots

Fixed a bug where sometimes stackable items won’t be taken when having full inventory and pressing ‘Take All’ in a chest

Chat can now be closed using esc, mouse or gamepad B

Gamepad support: Full controller support!

Controller legend visible in pause menu and settings

Controller text input when running in Steam big picture mode. Chat, characters, signs, pets etc can now be named using the controller.

Controller mapping of all game features

Context menus will now always show controller buttons when using controller

Alternative controller glyph style option

Skills window scrollable with gamepad

Crafting can be cancelled if pressing the button again (like with mouse)

Fixed some missing/misplaced gamepad tooltips

Steam Deck: Steam Deck controller layout shows when playing on Steam Deck

Loads default settings catered to the Steam Deck

Localisation: Improvements for several community translated languages

Valheim is available globally now for PC via Steam. This new update should download automatically once the Steam client is launched.