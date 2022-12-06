Valheim’s Anticipated Mistlands Expansion is Now Available for All Players

Last month Valheim’s long-awaited Mistlands expansion finally hit public test servers, but for those who wait for the stable version, the update is now available for everybody. As the name implies, the expansion delivers the new Mistlands biome, which can appear in areas of the map you haven’t explored yet (if you’ve already gone everywhere, you may want to start a new game). In addition to the biome, you can expect new enemies and a boss, tons of new crafting stuff, and more. Developer Iron Gate are celebrating the release the Valheim Mistlands update with a new animated short, which you can check out, below.

Need to know more? Here’s an abbreviated list of all the new content and some of the improvements included in the Valheim Mistlands update…

New Content

New biome – Mistlands:

New mechanics

9 new creatures + Mistlands boss

More than 20 new crafting materials

2 new crafting stations, 3 crafting station extensions, and 3 other resource/crafting constructions

15 new food items

3 new potions

More than 25 new craftable items (weapons, armours & tools)

More than 35 new building/furniture pieces for building, decorating and defending your base

New type of dungeon

New lore stones

New dreams

New music

Misc:

Fishing update

12 new emotes

9 new hairstyles and 7 new beard styles

Enabled Yule seasonal items (Yule tree, Yuleklapp, Yule wreath, Yule garland and Mistletoe)

Fixes & Improvements

Various console command improvements

Multiple animations have been updated and improved

Multiple VFX have been updated and improved

Various other tweaks

You can check out a more complete rundown of all the creatures, crafting materials, and other new content included in the Mistlands update here.

Valheim can be played on PC via Steam Early Access. The Mistlands update is available now. What do you think? Eager to start a new game and venture into those mysterious mists?