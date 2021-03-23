Valheim 0.148.6 Patch Introduces Multiple Gameplay Tweaks and Fixes
A new Valheim patch is now live, introducing some gameplay tweaks and fixes to the game.
The 0.148.6 patch introduces a variety of gameplay tweaks such as campfire, bonfire and hearth taking damage while dealing damage, boss drops floating on water and more. Catch the full patch notes below.
* Campfire,Bonfire & hearth take damage when dealing damage
* Reinforced chest inventory space increased to 6x4
* All boss drops can now float on water
* Sunken crypt entrance tweaked (to stop tombstones from getting stuck)
* Fixed rotation of Wood tower shield on item stands
* Deathsquito & Drake trophy drop rate increased
* 1 & 2 Star creature HP fix
* Night-spawning wolves should be easier to tame now (should stop trying to run away & despawn after starting to tame)
* Harpoon does not work on bosses anymore
* Ingame console disabled by default (add launch argument "-console" to enable)
* The console command for enabling developer/debug commands has been changed to “devcommands” from “imacheater” and a warning message has been added.
* Improved enemy projectile reaction system
* Battle axe tweaks (hits multiple enemies easier)
* Player knockback force is affected by equipment speed modifiers (IE heavy gear will reduce the knockback from enemies)
* Blackforest stone tower tweaks
* Ward system fixes (You can no longer place a new ward where an enemy ward overlaps)
* Comfort calculation fixed
* "Failed to connect" error message fixed
* Serpent trophy stack fix
* Missing Moder spawn location in some worlds fixed (NOTE: For existing worlds "genloc" command needs to be run manually in a local game with dev commands enabled to generate new locations, this is only needed if your specific world has this issue, this is not very common)
* Megingjord item-collider fix
* Added a slight use-delay on Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator
* Hammer remove auto-repeat added
* Better network bandwidth handling (should work better on low bandwidth connections & also use higher data rate if possible)
* Dolmen location fixes (Stop top stone from falling for no reason)
* Fixed removing item from item-stand not always syncing item stats
* Server list refresh button can be pressed before the entire list has been downloaded
* Better bad connection detection
* Fixed issue causing server to send more data the longer a client was connected
* Localization updates
Valheim is now available on PC via Steam.
