V Rising Sells Over 1 Million Units, Adds Offline ‘LAN’ Mode

V Rising continues to sell extremely well after its Steam Early Access debut. It had surpassed 500K units sold in the first three days, and now developer Stunlock Studios announced to have sold over a million units in just over a week since the launch. The survival action game where you play as a newly awoken vampire also has a very positive (87%) rating from user reviews.

Of course, that doesn't mean there is no constructive feedback from the community. One such request from early adopters, the ability to play entirely offline, got added to V Rising with today's patch.

