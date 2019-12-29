V-Color PRISM 16 GB 3600 MHz DDR4 RAM kit is on sale for $69.99
V-Color Prism Plus RGB DDR4 3600 MHz 16 GB kit usually costs $192.00 but is currently on sale at Newegg taking 64% off the price, making this fantastic RAM kit cost just $69.99. The 288-Pin SDRAM has a CAS latency of 18, while these RAMs timings are 18-22-22-42. With these DDR4 memory modules having 64% off the initial price, this makes the RGB lit RAM modules significantly cheaper.
V-Color's 16 GB RAM kit is currently on sale at Newegg, taking off 64% off the initial price!
This RAM offer features like:
- 3,600 MHz RAM speed
- The 3,600 MHz RAM speed is perfect for the new Ryzen Processors, which performs better with faster RAM speeds.
- DRAM modules
- Each DRAM module is created from the SMT line, a professional manufacturer of DRAM modules, on top of the professional creation of the DRAM module. The DRAM modules are sorted by the Auto IC sorting, which is sorted by V-Color.
- Overclocking capabilities
- With the durable construction, the DRAM modules can be overclocked to above the speed of 3,600 MHz, but the rated maximum speed is 3,600 MHz.
- These RAM modules do offer compatibility with the Intel XMP 2.0 profile, which allows for automatical overclocking taking the stress out of getting the most performance from these RAM sticks.
- Durable Construction
- These RAM modules have a fantastic component like utilizing a ten layer PCB, and offering connectivity with the high conductivity GF.
- V-Color RGB Series
- This RAM has an RGB diffuser on the top of the module, and the RGB lights are compatible with GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software.
- Unfortunately, this ram doesn't offer compatibility for other RGB software, so if you don't have a Gigabyte motherboard, then this RAM should default to the purple and green colors.
- This lighting diffuser is more than just a light bar, it does diffuse out the amazing RGB lights, but with an exciting design/texture to it allows this RAM to stick out among the other RGB RAM sticks currently on the market.
- Lifetime Services
- V-Color's Lifetime warranty covers this RAM, and this ensures that RAM modules are well covered.
This 16 GB kit is currently on sale, taking 64% off the price, making this usually $192.00 RAM kit cost just $69.99. This is perfect as a RAM upgrade, or to have this kit be the main RAM included into a new build, as the faster speed is best for AMD's Ryzen processors and the 16 GB capacity is more than standard 8 GB.