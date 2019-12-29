V-Color PRISM 16 GB 3600 MHz DDR4 RAM kit is on sale for $69.99

V-Color Prism Plus RGB DDR4 3600 MHz 16 GB kit usually costs $192.00 but is currently on sale at Newegg taking 64% off the price, making this fantastic RAM kit cost just $69.99. The 288-Pin SDRAM has a CAS latency of 18, while these RAMs timings are 18-22-22-42. With these DDR4 memory modules having 64% off the initial price, this makes the RGB lit RAM modules significantly cheaper.

This RAM offer features like:

3,600 MHz RAM speed The 3,600 MHz RAM speed is perfect for the new Ryzen Processors, which performs better with faster RAM speeds.

DRAM modules Each DRAM module is created from the SMT line, a professional manufacturer of DRAM modules, on top of the professional creation of the DRAM module. The DRAM modules are sorted by the Auto IC sorting, which is sorted by V-Color.

Overclocking capabilities With the durable construction, the DRAM modules can be overclocked to above the speed of 3,600 MHz, but the rated maximum speed is 3,600 MHz. These RAM modules do offer compatibility with the Intel XMP 2.0 profile, which allows for automatical overclocking taking the stress out of getting the most performance from these RAM sticks.

Durable Construction These RAM modules have a fantastic component like utilizing a ten layer PCB, and offering connectivity with the high conductivity GF.

V-Color RGB Series This RAM has an RGB diffuser on the top of the module, and the RGB lights are compatible with GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software. Unfortunately, this ram doesn't offer compatibility for other RGB software, so if you don't have a Gigabyte motherboard, then this RAM should default to the purple and green colors. This lighting diffuser is more than just a light bar, it does diffuse out the amazing RGB lights, but with an exciting design/texture to it allows this RAM to stick out among the other RGB RAM sticks currently on the market.



Lifetime Services V-Color's Lifetime warranty covers this RAM, and this ensures that RAM modules are well covered.



This 16 GB kit is currently on sale, taking 64% off the price, making this usually $192.00 RAM kit cost just $69.99. This is perfect as a RAM upgrade, or to have this kit be the main RAM included into a new build, as the faster speed is best for AMD's Ryzen processors and the 16 GB capacity is more than standard 8 GB.