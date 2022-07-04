Menu
Company

Xiaomi Reveals 2022 Book Pro Laptops With 4K OLED Display, Intel Alder Lake CPUs & NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPUs

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 4, 2022

Xiaomi has launched its high-end laptop series, the Book Pro, offering 14- and 16-inch OLED displays.

Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops use Intel Alder Lake CPUs and choices of Intel or NVIDIA discrete GPUs

The company plans to reinvigorate the line with newer CPUs, GPUs, & next-gen displays, offering the Intel Gen Core i5-1240P Alder Lake CPUs with four Performance Cores and eight Efficient hybrid cores. This processor is low in power, only using 28 to 64 W power consumption.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel CPUs Can Perform Worse With Windows Defender Running But There’s Also A Fix

Xiaomi is upgrading its CPU architecture for this new line, improving from the Tiger Lake-H35 processors prevalent in the company's Book Pro line from 2021. The new series is considered part of the Intel EVO series of laptops.

Source: Xiaomi

The new 14- and 16-inch models will offer 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series also provides a CNC cut chassis, only 14.9 mm thick.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED:

  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 6499 RMB ($969 US)
  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 8499 RMB ($1268 US)

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED:

  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 5899 RMB ($880 US)
  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / MX 550 : 6499 RMB ($969 US)
  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 7999 RMB ($1193 US)
xiaomi-2022-book-pro-3
xiaomi-2022-book-pro-4
xiaomi-2022-book-pro-2
2 of 9

The company's update to OLEDs for their laptops was a crucial upgrade to the Book Pro series. While the 14-inch laptop only offers a 2.8K resolution, the 16-inch series gets the beefier 4K screen. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 editions still offer touch controls and brightness of 600 nits. Another feature of the new series is the inclusion of 0.33 Delta-E color accuracy panels that also provide coverage of 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The company has not disclosed the refresh rate; it is assumed it will be at 60 Hz.

Source: Xiaomi

For included GPUs, users will have the option of integrated Iris Xe Graphics utilizing 80 EUs, or the discrete GeForce MX550 or RTX 2050 GPUs.

Source: Xiaomi via ITHome

The Xiaomi Book Pro laptops for 2022 will retail for 5899 RMB for the 14-inch version and 8499 RMB for the 16-inch customization, depending on what variant the consumer purchases. The Xiaomi Book Pro brand is exclusive to the Chinese marketplace so no international listings will be available.

News Source: VideoCardz

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order