Xiaomi Reveals 2022 Book Pro Laptops With 4K OLED Display, Intel Alder Lake CPUs & NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPUs

Xiaomi has launched its high-end laptop series, the Book Pro, offering 14- and 16-inch OLED displays.

Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops use Intel Alder Lake CPUs and choices of Intel or NVIDIA discrete GPUs

The company plans to reinvigorate the line with newer CPUs, GPUs, & next-gen displays, offering the Intel Gen Core i5-1240P Alder Lake CPUs with four Performance Cores and eight Efficient hybrid cores. This processor is low in power, only using 28 to 64 W power consumption.

Xiaomi is upgrading its CPU architecture for this new line, improving from the Tiger Lake-H35 processors prevalent in the company's Book Pro line from 2021. The new series is considered part of the Intel EVO series of laptops.

Source: Xiaomi

The new 14- and 16-inch models will offer 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series also provides a CNC cut chassis, only 14.9 mm thick.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED: Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 6499 RMB ($969 US)

Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 8499 RMB ($1268 US) Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED: Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 5899 RMB ($880 US)

Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / MX 550 : 6499 RMB ($969 US)

Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 7999 RMB ($1193 US)

2 of 9

The company's update to OLEDs for their laptops was a crucial upgrade to the Book Pro series. While the 14-inch laptop only offers a 2.8K resolution, the 16-inch series gets the beefier 4K screen. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 editions still offer touch controls and brightness of 600 nits. Another feature of the new series is the inclusion of 0.33 Delta-E color accuracy panels that also provide coverage of 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The company has not disclosed the refresh rate; it is assumed it will be at 60 Hz.

Source: Xiaomi

For included GPUs, users will have the option of integrated Iris Xe Graphics utilizing 80 EUs, or the discrete GeForce MX550 or RTX 2050 GPUs.

Source: Xiaomi via ITHome

The Xiaomi Book Pro laptops for 2022 will retail for 5899 RMB for the 14-inch version and 8499 RMB for the 16-inch customization, depending on what variant the consumer purchases. The Xiaomi Book Pro brand is exclusive to the Chinese marketplace so no international listings will be available.

News Source: VideoCardz