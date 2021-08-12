Using Samsung’s Regular S Pen With Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Damage Its Display; Newer Styluses Come With Improved Technologies

As most of you know, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Samsung foldable smartphone to get S Pen support, but if you have a stylus lying around from your previous purchases, do not attempt to use it with this handset, and we will explain why.

Samsung Recommends Using the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro as These Come With Special Tips to Prevent Damage

Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a protective film that claims to tout 80 percent more durability than the previous-generation one, Samsung does not recommend using a regular S Pen on it. Instead, the company states that it has developed ‘Pro Tips’ for the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. The biggest difference is that the two new accessories’ tips are softer than the regular ones.

Android 12 Beta 4 Leak Reveals Pixel 6 to Likely Feature a 50MP Samsung Camera and 5G Modem

Additionally, these styluses have a retractable mechanism that prevents permanent damage to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s display when pressure is applied. Unfortunately, there will be a literal price to pay if you want to use these accessories with the foldable flagship. The S Pen Fold Edition without a case costs $49.99, while the S Pen Pro is available for $99.99.

Personally, we would like to see Samsung bundle these accessories as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 already costs a jaw-dropping $1,799.99, and that too for the base model. Luckily, as a pre-order bonus, you get the Note Pack with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and that includes the compatible S Pen case. However, you will have to check if the freebies are included in your region.

There is no word if third-party apps could somehow make a regular S Pen work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but even if that happens in the distant future, we recommend staying away from that route. If you have spent a small fortune on Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable flagship, get a compatible accessory with it too.